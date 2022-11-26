OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of toys were brought to Carpet Studio Flooring America as the family-owned business hosted its annual Toys for Tots drive.

The drive was put together as a way to give back to the community. Participants had the chance to donate new and unwrapped toys.

Those who donated gifts were placed in a drawing to win prizes provided by other local businesses.

The donated toys will be gifted by the U.S. Marine Corps, along with the Home Builders Association of Lansing, to families throughout mid-Michigan who cannot afford Christmas gifts for their children.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do it today is to support Small Business Saturday. It’s a great cause and we continue to support the Toys for Tots toy drive,” said Tom Almazan, co-owner of Carpet Studio Flooring America.

If you missed the toy drive on Saturday, you have until Dec. 6 to donate. You can drop off new and unwrapped toys at the Carpet Studio Flooring America showroom in Okemos.