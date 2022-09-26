OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – A long-awaited development project for Okemos could be scaled back once again.

The ‘Four Corners’ project was unveiled back in 2018 and was supposed to bring a ‘downtown’ to Okemos.

Neighborhoods and Development Director for Meridian Township Amber Clark said the project costs more than $100 million dollars and it’s all in an effort to create a lively area for the village.

“The project as proposed is actually just two blocks,” she said. “So, it’s an overall goal for the community to have a thriving downtown.”

But now, the developer for the project is proposing to once again, scale back on commercial space. When the plan was initially unveiled, the total space for the commercial area was set to be more than 52,000 square feet. Back in January of 2021, that number shrank to 32,000 square feet. And now, officials say the developer is proposing to reduce the project by more than 6,000 square feet.

Clark said the pandemic threw curve balls to everything, including this project.

“Initial concept plans before 2019 were pre-COVID essentially, and so the developer was approaching the world in that sense, and much of our changes have had to do with the environment on commercial,” she said. “Commercial lending is nowhere near it was in 2018 and 2019.”

Officials said this proposal would contain 206 total residential units and more than 26,000 square feet of commercial space, about half of the original plans.

Clark said a public hearing will be taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. in the Meridian Municipal Building to get the community’s input on the proposed amendment.

“Essentially, anyone from the public and the developers will be there, anyone from the public can make comment. It is a part of our legal process to hold a public hearing and let the public know what’s happening,” she said.