Okemos High School student tests positive for COVID-19

OKEMOS, Mich . (WLNS)– On Friday, the Okemos High School sent a letter to families, that they were notified Thursday night a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says close potential contacts have been identified and have been notified. Further updates will be provided.

District Operations has also been notified and proper sanitation processes will be enacted and followed.

According to the letter, the district doesn’t need to close classrooms or the school. Parents are advised not to send their children to school if they are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19.