It sounds like an idea from a sci-fi movie, but a group of students from Okemos High School is turning it into a reality.

They built this car from scratch–and it’s powered by the sun.

And if that doesn’t sound challenging–they also have to drive it more than 900 miles.

“This year is a cross-country race from Dallas, Texas to Palmdale, California. Unlike most racing, like F1, it’s not really about the speed; it’s more about the consistency and efficiency,” said Jun Hong, captain and founder of Okemos Solar Racing Club.

But, as you can imagine, this was no overnight success story–the team worked for more than a year to build it.

“Everything that can go wrong, goes wrong. Everything is an issue and you have to test, test, test and then program-solve just about everything,” said Hong.

As part of the 2023 Solar Car Challenge, the team will race for eight hours a day…for eight days straight.

Three drivers will rotate throughout the trip, at a top speed of about 45 miles per hour.

“Driving a solar car is, like, completely different from driving a normal car–for one, you’re scrunched up in a very cramped position and you don’t have much visibility, because there are two solar panels in front of you,” said Haotian Li, one of the drivers of the Okemos solar car.

The team will be heading down to Texas in just a week.

Twenty-two teams from across the nation are taking part in this stellar ride.

