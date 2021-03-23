Okemos High School confirms COVID-19 positive student

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos High School principal Christine Sermak said on Facebook that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to confidentiality, the student’s name cannot be shared.

People who were in close contact with the positive student have been contacted.

Further updates will be provided should ICHD advise it. District Operations has been notified and proper sanitation processes will be enacted and followed. Based on the information that Okemos High School has received, we do not need to close classrooms or the school.