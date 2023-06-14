OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s summertime. That means kids are home from school and away from the watchful eyes of teachers.

To help keep families safe throughout the summer (and the rest of the year) Okemos is holding a summer safety seminar this evening.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., families can head to Kinawa School and take part in a variety of safety-oriented activities.

The event will feature food trucks, retail shopping, bounce houses, and other fun activities, alongside safety demonstrations.

Families can hear from Meridian Township fire and police, receive free gun locks, learn about safe routes to school, receive carseat checks, and more.