Okemos house fire sends two people to the hospital with minor injuries

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at the 1800 block of Shadywood Lane in Okemos on Saturday night.

The call came in at 10:22 PM. An official with the fire department said the fire was on the second floor of the house and that two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

No firefighters were hurt. Almost a dozen units were on scene with Merdian Township Fire Department. Crews from East Lansing Fire Department and Mason Fire Department were on scene to assist.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

