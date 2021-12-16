Okemos man donates more than $200K to spread Holiday cheer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS0 – Making a difference in people’s lives this holiday season.

That’s the goal for one man in Okemos.

He’s giving away more than $200,000 before Christmas.

“That was the whole reason behind it was just bring holiday cheer to people who just don’t have it,” said Mike Williams, the giveaway runner.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t having a good time, so I said if I can reach some of those people. And again, as cheesy as it sounds, if I can reach one person and it makes a difference that’s good enough for me,” he said.

“I kind of get out of my bubble, go to someone else’s bubble and try to make a difference in their world,” he said.

Williams says you can nominate someone or yourself, and he’s received more than 150 submissions through Facebook and Instagram.

The philanthropist has already given out $130,000 in the last week.

“To see shock, and to see smiles, and to see tears. Never been a crier but man I’ve cried more this week than I think I’ve cried my entire life. Just seeing the joy is just so cool,” said Williams.

“I love driving around, getting people’s gifts and seeing the joy it brings to their face. I really do”

He hopes to encourage others to do the same.

“I would say to people who could do it, and aren’t doing it maybe think about doing it because you really can make a huge difference to a lot of people. This is just me doing it because I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

You can submit your nomination until January 1 through Williams’ Facebook and Instagram.