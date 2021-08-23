Okemos man wins $50K vaccine sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– An Okemos man is $50,000 richer after he became one of the lastest to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and win the “MI Shot to win Vaccine Lottery Sweepstakes.”

His name is Brandon Ebright and is no stranger to the 6 News camera. In fact, almost a year ago, 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer interviewed Ebright, for launching a clothing line that aimed to better himself and the community.

Ebright says he was having a “Taco Tuesday” dinner with his grandparents when he got a life-changing phone call from Meijer, telling him he won.

“He said, is this Brandon? I said yeah, this is me. He said this is from Meijers and we wanted to let you know that you’re one of our winners for $50,000 dollars,” Ebright said while recalling the phone call. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, what? I said are you serious?”

It was a call that left him in shock. It was also a call he tells 6 News he almost didn’t get because he wasn’t going to get vaccinated.

“I never really believed in the shot and I ended up getting sick with covid,” Ebright admitted. “Then my wife, and my kids and my grandparents got it, and my mom. I’m like, man. did I give this to them? It makes me feel like really bad.”

Not only did he feel bad about potentially spreading it to his family, but he also got really sick, and for two months felt the effects of COVID-19. So when doctors made the recommendation that he get his first dose, that’s exactly what Ebright did, making him eligible for the sweepstakes.

So what does Ebright plan to do with that $50,000? He plans to build on the clothing line he created, pay bills, and help his family.

“To create something to where I can give back to my city where I can be in a position to give back to everybody and even help others that are trying to create brands.”

Ebright also hopes to join the call of getting others to get vaccinated.

“Don’t be afraid to get it, and there’s nothing that you can lose by getting it. So, I feel like it’s the safest thing and the scientists built it for a reason to try and protect us all. We just gotta be smart and try and take a step towards that.”