Okemos Public Schools to remain in-person, but with some changes

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos Public Schools has announced they are still planning for an in-person return to school amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nearby, Lansing Public Schools announced yesterday they will be going virtual for the first week after break.

But Okemos is not following suit.

The district said they plan on a full return to class on Monday, Jan. 3 with COVID protocols in place.

They also reminded people of the basic COVID-19 protocols that are still in place. Like washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick and getting your vaccine and booster shots if you’re eligible.

The school also updated their quarantine protocols for those who test positive.

Regardless of your vaccination status, you can now return to school after five days if your symptoms have “dramatically improved.” (fever free, headache and vomit free for 24+ hours without medication)

The district also says that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has advised them to limit non-mandatory gatherings with over 100 people.

That includes sporting events and concerts, which will have limited spectators until further notice, OPS said.