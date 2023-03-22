OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – All four lanes of the Okemos Road bridge are now open to normal traffic.

The bridge’s reopening was delayed multiple times, with an original reopening date of November 2022.

The bridge serves as a key part of Okemos traffic, with its previous delays drawing ire from the community.

There will be intermittent outer lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. One lane of traffic going each way will remain open during this work.

There will be also other intermittent and temporary lane closures as Ingham County workers seal concrete joints.