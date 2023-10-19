LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials have closed Okemos Road between Holt and Lamb roads following a crash involving four vehicles in front of Alaiedon Elementary School of Mason Public Schools.

Deputies from Ingham County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene. They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

At this time, officials are not saying how many people are involved in the crash.

6 News will provide any further details regarding the crash and the road closing as they become available.