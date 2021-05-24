Okemos School Board unanimously votes to drop Chief mascot

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos School Board unanimously agreed on Monday to drop the “Chief/Chieftains” mascot and logos.

The school board has not decided on a new mascot.

Calls for dropping the Chief mascot go as far back as the 1980s where a committee was tasked with exploring the possibility of changing the logo. Those opposed to the Chief mascot cite the perpetuation of negative racial stereotypes surrounding Indigenous peoples.

The school district’s current superintendent, John Hood, has been a vocal advocate for changing the mascot.

For full coverage, click the headline below.

FULL COVERAGE: Okemos superintendent recommends removing school’s “chiefs” mascot

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>