Okemos schools announce plans for in-person instruction this fall

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– Parents in the Okemos area will be happy to know that students are planned to return to full-day in-person instruction when class resumes in the fall.

That’s according to a statement released to parents by Superintendent John J. Hood on Tuesday.

“We are at our best with our students in-person,” said Hood. ” In our classrooms, with the full undivided attention of our teachers and with socialization between peers.”

According to the letter, students who are vaccinated will have the option to forego masks inside, while students who aren’t vaccinated masks will be required. Vaccination status will not matter outside and masks will not be required.

Students with medical conditions will still have the option to learn remotely. These services are different from the virtual learning model used during the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents with students interested in the homebound education services are encouraged to fill out this form. Parents must also submit a letter to their respective principal with medical documentation when requesting the remote learning service.

The school district plans to keep families updated on additional changes as the school year draws closer.