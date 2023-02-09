OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos Public School community came together Thursday night at the high school in a shared space with a lighthearted focus.

That’s after the high school was the target of a false active shooter threat on Tuesday. The Okemos Athletic Department made Thursday’s home basketball games free.

The district athletic director said district leaders wanted to make games like these free to invite everyone to focus on something light-hearted.

One of the community members that attended was Shove It Pizza, a mid-Michigan food truck.

The owners of the business said they were with friends in Okemos when Tuesday’s false threat came in.

They say they were approached by the athletic director with the last-minute request to come to the game. While the timing was short, they said they were happy to bring people together with good food.

The varsity game started at 7, but the pizzas will be cooked throughout the games.



