Okemos senior Josh Portnoy caps off his career with another state title

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Division 1 high school boys state tennis tournament took place at Okemos High School on Wednesday and Chieftains’ senior Josh Portnoy was out for some revenge.

In the state final match he had to face Gabe Brown, from Troy Athens High School, and Brown handed Portnoy his only loss in the regular season.

Portnoy wasn’t going to let it happen a second time. Not on his home court, with a state title on the line, and as a result he swept Brown 2-0 (6-1) and (6-1). This is Portnoy’s second individual state title. He was also crowned a state champion back in 2018 when he was a sophomore.

“It feels amazing,” said Portnoy. “Knowing I ended my career as a state champion is an unreal feeling.”

While his career at Okemos has come to close, his tennis career is just beginning. Now it’s on to Michigan State where he will sport the green and white for Gene Orlando.