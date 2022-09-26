OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos volleyball team has gotten off to an undefeated start in league play this season. The Wolves will be looking to improve to 6-0 on Tuesday night when Holt comes to town.

But winning the match isn’t all the Wolves are hoping to accomplish.

Both teams will be wearing custom jerseys for Suicide Prevention Awareness, in an effort to bring more awareness to the stigma known as Suicide.

With September being Suicide Prevention Awareness month, Okemos volleyball coach Jamie Ianni wanted to play a match dedicated to suicide awareness, much like the team has previously hosted breast cancer awareness matches in October.

Another reason Ianni wanted to put this together is due to one of the program’s own being impacted from a death caused by suicide. Senior middle blocker Kayla Ozanich lost her father, Chris, to suicide in 2017.

“It means a lot to have this game (Tuesday) and to have my school support this, not just for me, but for the whole community,” Ozanich said. “It’s not something to be ashamed of, whether you have a strong mental health or you struggle with it.”

The Wolves varsity team will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and the Ozanich family will be honored beforehand.