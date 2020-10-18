Oklahoma couple say “I do” at Dunkin Donuts

EDMOND, Okla. – Don’t you just hate it when you have to wait in line at the drive-thru, especially at your own wedding?

“I had it together until I made my order and started pulling up to the window, and that’s when the nerves started crawling in,” said the groom, John Thompson.

John’s bride is Dunkin’ Donuts manager Sugar Good, and no that’s not her actual name. It’s now Sugar Thompson after she married John Thompson at the drive-thru.

The setting for this donut holy matrimony couldn’t be better.

The couple met at this very spot.

“He ordered a large hot coffee with cream and sugar and a sausage egg and cheese croissant, it was like clockwork every day,” said the bride, Sugar Thompson.

It turns out, Sugar was sweet on John.

“She gave me her card, she says, here’s my card, my cellphone’s on the bottom of it,” John said.

Glazing over some of the details, three years later when it came time to walk down the aisle, Dunkin’ had other ideas.

“Being a family-owned, business, it’s like a member of your family coming and saying, ‘I want to get married, I met a special person, what should I do?’ And you’re like, yes, let’s do it, let’s make it special,” said franchise owner Misha Goli.

The dowry? Donuts of course.

Maple and glazed replaced the cake, even the bouquet was deep fried.

Sugar’s friends, family and customers were there to witness a bit of donut destiny.

“If I was not working here, I wouldn’t have met him. I love this man, and I’m going to spend the rest of my life with him,” said Sugar.