MARSHALL, Mich. – As officials prepare for the arrival of Ford’s new state-of-the-art $3.5 billion battery plant in Marshall, the fate of a historic barn has been a point of debate for community members who want to preserve the history and the character of the rural area.

The property, Riverside Farm, dates to the turn of the century, with a 120-year-old barn, original farmhouse and other structures according to the story first published on mlive.com.

The cost to preserve, move, and revitalize the barn would have cost officials millions of dollars according to the Marshal Area Economic Development Alliance (MAEDA).

Instead, the property has been awarded to the area Amish community for $1. They have agreed to disassemble the barn and move it piece by piece to a place where it can be used in an active farm the way it was designed to do in the early 1900s.

“We are excited to announce that the local Amish have agreed to repurpose the barn for active agricultural use,” Jim Durian, CEO of MAEDA, said. “The large barn will live on to support active farming operations that will provide life-sustaining food to families in our community.”

Other structures on the farm were also sold to the Calhoun County fairgrounds in the interest of preservation, also for $1.

Experts in the field of farm preservation say most of the time, this is the best-case scenario for a historic site in the way of a major development, but in this case, splitting up the site could be a real loss for the community.

“This historic farmstead with its 1800s farmhouse, main barn, and an array of farm structures, should first and foremost have remained intact, preserved with integrity in situ,” Said Jan Corey Arnett, founder of a preservation group called Barn Believers. “Such complete farmsteads in this condition are increasingly rare.”

Some farms in the area, which Arnett describes as “architectural treasures” have already been destroyed, but other properties have been saved, as areas of Michigan transition from its rural past to the forefront of technological advancement.

That includes the Bear Creek property, which will be repurposed into a museum, nature center and trail.

“The Bear Creek property has a rich history and we are working to preserve that history and bring it to life by developing the property into a heritage museum and nature center,” Durian said.

Ford expects the battery plant will create 2,500 jobs when it opens in 2026, but in the meantime, the Amish have until Sept. 30 to complete work on the riverside farm site.