This year’s spoof newspaper put out by the Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today marks the return of a decades-old satirical tradition.

After a two-year hiatus, the Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing are traveling around the city for face-to-face sales of the “Lansing Spoof Journal,” a satirical newspaper that parodies daily life in Lansing.

Sales from the newspaper are used to raise money to provide shoes and boots for families and children in need.

The Old Newsboys Association was founded in 1924, while the tradition of raising money to provide shoes and boots for children began in 1910 with the Palmer Shoe Fund.

To learn more about the Old Newsboys, and to check out this year’s issue of the Lansing Spoof Journal, visit lansingoldnewsboys.org.