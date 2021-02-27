Old Town Chocolate Walk 2021 ends today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’re in for a treat. For the seventh year, Old Town is hosting the Old Town Chocolate Walk.

This year, it’ll look a little different than in the past. The chocolate walk started Friday, February 26th from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., and ends Saturday, February 27th from noon to 5:00 p.m.

There will be only 100 tickets available per day, and you must only attend the day you bought the ticket for.

Masks are required for everyone. Each ticket is accompanied by a box to fill with chocolate, a punch card and a map of all businesses taking part.

Old Town Chocolate Walk raises money for the Old Town Commercial Association, which is a non-profit dedicated to revitalizing Lansing’s Old Town.