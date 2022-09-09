LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You can send off summer with a big fiesta in Old Town this weekend.

The Cesar E. Chavez Fiesta, hosted by the local nonprofit Lansing for Cesar E. Chavez, features all the makings of a great block party, as well as the grand opening of a new Mexican eatery.

On Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, there will be food, live music with a dancefloor, a beer tent, and a mini market of vendors selling handcrafted art, gifts, and other artisan goods.

Live performances on Friday include artists La Corporacion, the Corzo Effect and DJ Herrera.

The Cesar E. Chavez Fiesta continues Saturday from noon to midnight. Attendees can check out more performances from the groups Salsa Merengue, Tejano Sound Band and DJ Fuego.

The festival also marks the grand opening of El Patron, a brand-new Mexican food truck that will be parked in Old Town.

El Patron’s menu covers the classic Mexican cuisine staples, offering tacos, quesadillas, nachos, burritos, tostadas, and menudo.

There are several dinner and lunch combos, and each order comes with the choice of steak, grilled chicken, or beef.

For more information about the Cesar E. Chavez Fiesta, visit facebook.com/lansingforcesarechavez