LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Strolling through Old Town this summer, you may feel a little warmth and fuzziness inside.

The Lansing Arts Council, with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Old Town Commercial Association, will be launching the “Paint it Kind” project.

The objective? To paint temporary “words of kindness” on the exterior windows of participating Old Town business, from now through the end of August.

Kristina Woods is the artist behind the project.

“Individuals all struggle. Businesses all struggle. The struggle is real. What if we focus on Joy instead? What happens?” Woods said.

In addition to the effect of kindness, window art “has been shown to increase business viability by up to 75%,” according to The Old Town Commercial Association.

Woods remembers a compliment from one visitor to one of her installations:

“‘You paint us happy. We often come to town just to smile,'” they said.