Old Town’s Chocolate Walk 2021: MICA highlights artists

Old Town’s annual chocolate walk was different this year. Capacity was limited to 100 tickets for Friday and Saturday.

Many stores participated like Mother & Earth Baby Boutique, Twiggies, Bradly’s HG, Sweet Custom Jewelry and more. For the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art (MICA) it was a chance to show off some artists.

“We really hoped that by hosting this event during the chocolate walk that new people will

get exposed to art and find that they really love this,” said Kayla Green, Artistic Director of MICA.

Three artists, Katherine Bourdon, Christy Dehoog Johnson, and Michelle Kreivins-Newman from Muskegon had the opportunity to finally showcase their art together.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, and to be able to have a group show with the

three of us is something we’ve always wanted to do,” said Johnson.

MICA hosts monthly artist receptions with various themes. This month focuses on vessels and lakes which explore space, sound and color.

Each artists had their own unique touch. Bourdon has synesthesia, in which information for one sense stimulates all her senses. She described it as being at a concert and seeing various shapes, and as the music plays.

“When I’m painting, that’s what I’m trying to get across. When I hear music, I’m seeing shapes, and

I’m hearing colors, seeing lines,” said Bourdon.

Guests also had the opportunity to speak to artists about their work.

“I’m always hoping to make some kind of connection with the viewer, something that will draw them to the piece and get them to take another closer look,” said Johnson.

Although some people came into MICA for free chocolate, many people stayed for the art.

“I hope they takeaway from this. There’s so many ways to interact with their arts

and to support artists even in the unusual times,” said Green.

MICA’s next show will be on March 6th 2021 in Old Town.