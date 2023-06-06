LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A groundbreaking is set for Tuesday morning at one of Lansing’s landmark locations.

The old Walter French School at the intersection of South Cedar Street and Mount Hope Avenue was a historic junior high, and then a charter school.

It also sat vacant for many years and even survived a couple of fires. Now, the building is going to switch from a school to affordable housing.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership will break ground on the site Tuesday along with the mayor and other officials.

When the work is done, Walter French will include 76 rental units and a child care center. It will also serve as a new headquarters for the housing partnership.