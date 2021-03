(WLNS) — Michigan’s oldest resident died earlier this week.

Ellen Goodwill, who celebrated her birthday last month, died on Tuesday. Goodwill was born on Feb. 2, 1907 — she was the third oldest person in the country.

Goodwill became the oldest resident in the state after the death of Kalamazoo resident Irene Dutton — who died at 113 last year.

Goodwill was born in Kentucky and moved to Columbus, Oh. during the Spanish Flu epidemic before later moving to Michigan.