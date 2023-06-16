Correction: A previous version incorrectly stated the date of this event. The event is happening on Saturday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Organizers call it the world’s largest one-day, all-Oldsmobile car show — and it’s happening right here in Lansing.

Lansing is the birthplace of Oldsmobile manufacturing, so its only fitting that it hosts the Oldsmobile Homecoming, which will show off more than 500 classic Oldsmobiles.

Even the company is no longer here, the cars still are.

The show, which expects a turnout of several thousand people, is being hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission at 6250 South Campus Blvd., Lansing.

The show has lots of fun activities, including a tattoo contest auction and post-show ice cream social at the R.E. Olds Museum.

You can learn more about the show by watching 6 News reporter Rae Sherman’s report in the video player above, or by visiting the Oldsmobile Homecoming’s official website.