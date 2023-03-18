NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WLNS) — A baseball player from Olivet College was shot after a game on Friday at Muskingum University in Ohio.

According to a statement from Olivet College, the player, who has not been named, returned to a dugout at Mose Morehead Baseball Field to pick up a personal item that was left behind after Friday night’s game.

When the player reached the dugout, an incident occurred involving a person with a firearm and the student-athlete was shot multiple times. The player received non life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The alleged shooter was taken into police custody, and the player has since left the hospital and is now with their parents.

“The College is in communication with the student-athletes and their parents and will continue to provide support in the days ahead,” Olivet College officials said in the press statement. “This is a challenging time for all involved and our attention is focused on supporting the student-athletes and staff members. Please keep your fellow Comets in your thoughts and prayers.”