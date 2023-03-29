OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — A new program will automatically admit Charlotte Public Schools students to Olivet College.

The school announced the addition to its program, known as Olivet Direct, after Olivet College President Steven Corey and Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent Mandy Stewart signed an agreement on March 23.

Olivet Direct will allow students to finalize their acceptance and financial aid awards without going through a potentially lengthy admissions process.

“Olivet College is a proud and close neighbor to Charlotte Public Schools. We are thrilled that more Charlotte High School graduates will be able to attend Olivet College and benefit from our generous financial awards structure because of the Olivet Direct! program,” Corey said.

Charlotte Public Schools students may also qualify for the Olivet College Advantage Scholarship, which will cover the full cost of published tuition and general fees after all federal, state, and institutional grants are applied.

To qualify for free tuition, the student must be eligible for the new state Michigan Achievement Scholarship, be Pell-eligible and have been a Michigan resident for at least one year.

More information about the program can be found at: www.olivetcollege.edu.