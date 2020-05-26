Olivet College will welcome students back to campus for fall semester

Olivet College students can say goodbye to online Zoom classes this fall.

The college administration has announced it will welcome students back to campus for the 2020-21 fall semester, with classes scheduled to begin on August 17.

“Our students have let us know that the reason they chose to come to Olivet College was because of our relationship-based environment, both in the classroom and beyond. Part of what makes a small, independent college experience so rewarding is that the student is never alone on their four-year journey. Students are guided and encouraged by faculty and staff who become more than mentors; they become family,” said Olivet College President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D.

Working groups across campus are developing a plan that includes how to safely bring students back to campus for the residential aspect of campus life.

The comprehensive plan will address multiple scenarios, including, but not limited to, the following:

Recommendations regarding the academic calendar.

Preparation to offer courses both in person and through remote instruction.

A flexible plan that will allow the College to move to full remote learning if required at any time during the academic year.

Recommendations for safe and healthy student social engagement activities and internship, service learning and travel abroad opportunities.

Steps to keep the campus safe and healthy for students, guests, employees and staff.

Recommendations on having certain employees continue to work remotely.

“We also recognize that some faculty, staff and students will not be able to return to a campus environment until the coronavirus threat is gone; Olivet College will be prepared to accommodate those needs, including remotely if need be,” Corey said.

While fall classes are set to begin in-person, summer classes and new student orientation have been moved to a virtual platform and all summer on-campus events have been canceled. Faculty and staff are continuing to work remotely.

The College celebrated the Class of 2020 on May 16 with virtual graduation and pledged to honor the class with an on-campus commencement when it is deemed safe at a future date.

“Will we return to the same campus environment that we left in March? No. Will we return to a family of faculty, staff and classmates that support, love, encourage and look out for one another? Absolutely,” Corey said “I’ll be back. I’m looking forward to having our students back, too.”