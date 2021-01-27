Olivet’s Seidl called upon to advocate for the return of winter contact sports

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The conversation about winter ‘contact’ sports, and whether or not they should be allowed to play, is really heating up in the state of Michigan ever since Friday Jan. 22.

It’s the day the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put its new order into place, pushing back the start of competition once more, for boys and girls basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey, and wrestling. A decision that Olivet boys basketball coach, and athletic director, Matt Seidl will tell you has left his players feeling pretty defeated.

“Only so many times can you keep getting your hopes up and then taking down, and your hopes up and taking down,” said Seidl. “It started Nov. 15 and now, I think, we’re at our fourth time where they’ve pulled the rug out from under us?”

Before Friday’s new order by the MDHHS, these sports would have been able to begin competition on Feb. 4, with contact practices starting on Feb. 1, but now it has all been pushed back to at least Feb. 21.

“This one was already kind of a stretch, to start Feb. 1, but we’re having these non-contact practices which are not in the nature of a competitive kid, but they’re doing it. They’re doing it with masks on so they can play and to hear that, after a whole week of working and conditioning to get their bodies ready, you could just see the air was taken out of them.”

On Thursday morning, Seidl will get the opportunity to share those same words, and thoughts, with those in the state who are continuing to keep competition on pause for these sports.

Seidl was approached by representative Steven Johnson’s office to speak to the Michigan House Oversight Committee during its hearing at 10:30 a.m. that will also involve other AD’s, coaches, and even Mark Uyl who is the executive director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association

Seidl admits it will be a new experience for him, but he’s willing to do anything he can to get his players back on the court.

“I think they read an article about me commenting on what it was like telling our players Friday after practice what we had learned during the press conference,” said Seidl. “Just the look on their face. The look in their eyes. Just kind of what they’re going through. I think that’s the angle that they wanted me to cover. I’m pretty involved in this issue. I could talk about all the angles if they asked me to, but that’s going to be my goal, just to portray what they’re going through from a kid’s perspective.”