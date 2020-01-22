On anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jackson Right to Life holds procession

A US flag is held by a marcher in front of trhe Supreme during the March for Life on January 24, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.The march marks the 38th anniversary of Roe v. Wade (officially Jan. 22), a landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. AFP PHOTO / Tim Sloan (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

47-years ago, the US Supreme Court struck down a Texas abortion law in Roe vs Wade. The historic decision ruled abortion to be a constitutional right, and liberty for a woman to choose.

Here in Mid-Michigan many pro-life groups say the decision has led to the loss of many babies, and they gathered today to mourn them.

Today in Jackson, more than 70 cars lined the streets to mourn the loss of the 60 million unborn children they believe were taken too soon since the historic decision in 1973. The tradition has been going on in Jackson for nearly 35 years.

Right to Life volunteer Beth Thorrez believes when the message is done right it is one rooted in love.

“We’re all a part of the human race, and we believe every single human person at every stage in life is a precious gift, has intrinsic dignity, deserves to be loved, and protected, and that’s what we are about,” said Thorrez.

Congressman Tim Walberg came to show his support.

“It’s amazing to see the numbers of people that still stand for life, and are willing to come out each January, and speak up, and remember the babies that were lost,” said Congressman Tim Walberg, (R) 7th District.

Their journey finished at a cemetery where Thorrez, and her team laid wreathes down to remember, and to show that their cause is not about judgment, but rather a cause with compassion.

“I know people kind of have this idea that we are a people of judgment, and all of that. We need to spread the word no we are not. We are here for love. We are here to help. We really have great compassion. Many of us know or have been through an abortions, and know what that is like, and so that’s what we are here for,” said Thorrez.

The ceremony ended with the song, and a prayer that if abortion is outlawed this year’s memorial may be their last.