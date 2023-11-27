LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For one Lansing mother, Monday marks her son’s birthday. But this was the first year she had to visit him at his gravesite, as he and two other people were killed earlier this year.

When Armani Kelly went missing back in January, along with two other men, the story gained national attention. Now, as December approaches, no one has been charged with the three homicides.

Kelly’s mom said she can’t rest until there is justice.

“My son will never breathe again,” said Lorrie Kemp. “I will never see that beautiful smile.”

“They took him too early. That’s not how it’s supposed to be,” said Kemp.

In January, Kelly was shot and killed along with the two other men, also rap musicians, in an abandoned apartment building near Detroit.

Armani Kelly would have turned 28 on Monday, Nov. 27. On January 21st, it’ll be a year since the death of the Lansing native, known by his rap name of “Marley Whoop.”

“He was getting a degree at Alpena Community College,” said Kemp. “He had a life to live; he was gonna be somebody.”

Kemp said their deaths resulted from gang violence, but added that that shouldn’t be the reason the case is overlooked.

“I want all these young men to know that I want to fight for them not to end up with a gang affiliation in prison,” Kemp said. “There’s gotta be a better way for our young men.”

Armani Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, visits his grave on Armani’s birthday, Nov. 27. (WLNS) Armani Kelly of Lansing was killed along with 2 others in January. (Photo/ Lorrie Kemp) Armani Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, visits his grave on Armani’s birthday, Nov. 27. (WLNS) Armani Kelly of Lansing was killed along with 2 others in January. (Photo/ Lorrie Kemp)

A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police told 6 News there is no new information in the case, and that they are are still asking the public for tips.

On Monday, Kemp drove to Kelly’s gravesite at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery to place fresh flowers where Kelly’s ashes are buried. She wants this day to remind everyone to never forget her mission.

“There was an army when I started this on January 23rd,” Kemp said. “And there’s gonna be an army, and all those people from around the world and the country that have reached out will be there when I get justice.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.