LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, dozens of Michigan State University students do their best to recognize the importance of Dr. King’s messages–and what his core value of inclusion meant.

Jakaira Lynn, 2024 MLK Commemorative Student Committee Co-chair, said the march symbolizes unity and inclusivity.

“It teaches us to voice our opinions, and to understand together things can absolutely get done when you talk about what’s bothering you and what change needs to be done if it’s enough people– change can happen,” Lynn said.

According to Lynn, King’s legacy of speaking up peacefully for change still lives on today, like when legislation was recently passed to make sure a person’s natural hair is left alone.

“I think with the CROWN Act being passed, it shows us you can’t touch us in certain areas that you want to–like, my hair shouldn’t matter to you, so it’s something that really interests me that we even had to pass an act like that,” Lynn said.

For more details on other MLK events happening this week, you can visit the MSU Community Engaged Learning website.