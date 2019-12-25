On the clock with local first responders

For millions of Americans the holidays mean a break from work and time spent with loved ones, but for first responders like Sergeant Michael Torok, today is another day on the job.



“All of us would rather spend time with our family right now but we know coming into this profession that first responders, police, fire, EMS, doctors, nurses that that’s part of our job, to serve the community,” said Sergeant Torak, Ingham County Police Department.



Despite being away from his family during the holidays, he’s proud to serve his community. It was his parents who first inspired him to live a life of service.



“My parents and some mentors growing up from a young age instilled in me a mindset or an attitude of serving other people of service and that’s what I get most out of this profession is serving and helping other people. It just makes you feel good to be able to help and serve,” said Sergeant Torak.



Those at the Meridian Township Fire Department say they are used to celebrating holidays on different days. Captain Bill Richardson has served for more than twenty five years and he believes that although being away from family is difficult, the sacrifice is necessary.



“Well I think anyone who goes into this career is looking at helping the community and coming up with quick solutions to complex problems and I think that was what interested me a lot is to think on my toes and to make decisions that are going to impact peoples lives,” said Captain Bill Richardson, Meridian Township Fire Department.



While so far it has been a relatively calm holiday, first responders across Mid-Michigan advise people to make sure they try and stay safe this season, but if you need them they’re always available.