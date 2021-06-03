“Once he called me I was like ‘I’m going to Michigan State.” – Tyson Walker expresses his excitement to be a Spartan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Tyson Walker has always admired Michigan State’s basketball team from afar, especially the way Tom Izzo utilizes his point guards. It’s why the Northeastern University transfer didn’t even need to step foot on campus to know that East Lansing was the place for him.

“I watched a lot when they had Cassius (Winston) and how they’d get up and down,” said Walker. “A lot of pick and rolls with them and they kind of let them flow through the offense. I just like playing like that.”

Before deciding to transfer to MSU in April, Walker helped lead Northeastern to its fourth Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season title last year as the Huskies went 8-2 in league play and finished 10-8 overall.

In 18 games during the 2020-21 season, Walker led Northeastern with 18.6 points per game, while adding 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game, which ranked No. 13 in the country.

“I kind of knew right after my season that I was going to leave because I had played a couple of big games and played well in them,” added Walker.

Walker first received a phone call from the Spartans’ recruiting coordinator, Doug Wojcik, and then a couple of hours later he received a phone call from Izzo himself. It’s no secret, running the point guard position at Michigan State means a player is essentially an extension of Izzo on the floor and Walker is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s one of the hardest jobs to have, but once he called me I was like ‘I’m going to Michigan State,” said Walker.

Walker will be making the jump from a Mid-Major to a Power 5 conference now that he’s joining the Spartans’ roster and he feels the transition will be a smooth one. He’s also already built a strong relationship with his new teammates.

The only real major adjustment for him, at this point, has been the size of Michigan State’s campus.

“I had to get a scooter,” said Walker. “I didn’t realize campus was so big, but it’s definitely a nice campus. Everything is nice about this. Especially coming from a lower level, to here, you really see the difference.”

Northeastern University is located in the middle of Boston, Massachusetts.

“Everything was close and now I have to walk 15-20 minutes so an electric scooter gets me there a little quicker.”