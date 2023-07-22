STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two vehicles collided at about 10 p.m. on Friday in Stockbridge Township, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Webberville man was driving north on M-52 when he crashed into a southbound car, driven by a 39-year-old Adrian woman, that had veered head-on into his path.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team responded to the crash.

According to the Facebook post, alcohol was likely involved in the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 517-676-8202.