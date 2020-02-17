One dead after car crash in Lansing

LANSING (WLNS): A 44-year-old man is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Lansing this morning.

At approximately 3:24 a.m., Lansing Police Department responded to a single car crash in the area of Miller near Pleasant Grove.

Lansing Police and Fire Departments arrived on the scene and found one person outside of the car and three others inside of the car, which was on its side. The driver was pronounced dead the scene.

Lansing Fire Department worked to remove the three people inside the car including: the 44-year-old driver, front passenger and rear passenger behind the driver. The other passengers are a 47 year old female, 29 year old female and 44 year old man. The driver’s name will be released after the family has been notified.

The other three passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol could be possible factors contributing to the crash.

Just before the crash, the car had been traveling west on Miller between Martin L. King and Pleasant Grove.

The car left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its side.