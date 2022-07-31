One person is dead after collision with utility pole

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car.

It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96.

Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside of King Blvd.

The driver died at the scene, according to LPD.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.