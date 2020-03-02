One dead after two-vehicle crash in Eaton County

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at W. Saginaw Hwy and I-96 that resulted in the death of a passenger.

A vehicle traveling eastbound with two occupants was attempting to turn onto I-96 from Saginaw Hwy.

Another vehicle was traveling westbound on Saginaw Hwy and collided with the first vehicle.

The passenger in the first car was transported to Sparrow Hospital and did not survive.

Sheriffs have determined alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Eaton County’s Accident team is investigating. No names are being released at this time.