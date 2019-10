Eaton County, Mich. — One person has been reported dead after a car accident Wednesday morning in Eaton County.

The name of the male driver who died at the scene is not being released until the family has been notified.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. at St. Joe Hwy and Nixon Rd.

Two other victims have been taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the accident is unknown.