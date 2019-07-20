One dead in crash involving MSP trooper

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after a head-on crash that killed one person on Friday night.

The three-car accident happened on Old US-127 (Business-127) and Cutler Road in Dewitt just after 8 p.m. on Friday, according to Lieutenant Darren Green. The MSP Trooper, heading west on Cutler, collided with a semi truck headed north-bound on Old US-127.

The north-bound semi truck then crashed into a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the third car was declared dead at the scene, and the MSP Trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries. The semi truck driver was not injured.

6 News will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.