One dead, one injured after single-car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One person is dead and another injured after a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Waverly Road near Bishop Road around 3:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. One vehicle was going north on Waverly when it went off the road, hit a traffic sign and rolled over. The driver, James Lewis Thompson, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries. Thompson was 46 and from Lansing.

A passenger in the car, a 20 year old man from Lansing, was injured in the crash and taken to Sparrow Hospital.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation, but officials say they believe alcohol was a factor.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.