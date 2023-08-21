LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A single vehicle collision Saturday night on Jackson County has left a 19-year-old man dead, and two adults in the hospital in critical condition.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette says emergency first responders were sent to a single vehicle crash on Territorial Rd. near Parks Rd. in Waterloo Township at 11:35 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound at “a high rate of speed” the sheriff says. A 20-year-old woman was at the wheel at the time of the accident.

She and another adult were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital. They were in critical condition.

Alcohol is not a factor in the accident, Schuette says.