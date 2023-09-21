LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new survey says nearly a fourth of Michigan residents between the ages of 19 and 29 are open to leaving the state for greener pastures.

The statewide survey of this demographic, conducted by the Detroit Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leaders for Michigan, shows that 62% of them will stay put.

But the brain drain of the younger residents is deeply concerning.

“Why this matters is, this is our future. These are the people who are going to be filling the jobs, driving the economy, and if they are not going to be here, we’ve got a problem,” said pollster Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group.

The poll discovered that:

70% of married respondents said they would stay in Michigan, while 60% of unmarried people who took the survey are open to leaving.

67% of respondents who were born in Michigan said they want to stay in their home state. Meanwhile, 53% of respondents who are not native to Michigan said they’re OK with moving away.

When asked to list their major concerns, survey takers said the cost of living was number one. Other chief concerns included the crime rate, job training, distance from family members and availability of good schools.

12% of survey respondents who said they want to leave Michigan cited its contentious political climate, while 13% said they just want to look elsewhere in search of better jobs.

When asked where they would go if they left Michigan, many answered either Florida, Colorado or New York City.

The Governor’s Commission on Population Growth is trying to find ways to keep these young people down on the farm, but one thing it can’t control is the climate — 14% said the weather is why they want out of Michigan.