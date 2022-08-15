JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 38-year-old from Rives Junction was pinned into a truck after a crash Monday morning.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post arrived at the crash on Dixon Road near Inman Road in Rives Township. They found a Ford truck that had hit a tree.

MSP said the driver was the only person in the car.

The driver was extricated and taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

MSP reports that the driver is in critical condition.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, police said.