LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence was spotted on South Martin Luther King Blvd in Lansing.

According to police, a Lansing resident reported their vehicle as stolen earlier on Tuesday.

That same resident then allegedly spotted the car on South MLK near I-496.

Police were dispatched to the scene and recovered the car. One person is in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.