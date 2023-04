LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman is in Lansing Police Department custody after a stabbing Wednesday night.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Moores River Drive at 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the home with stab wounds. The fire department arrived and took him to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

A woman was arrested for her alleged connection to the stabbing.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.