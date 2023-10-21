LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department said one person is in custody after two convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday morning.

According to LPD, at 1:35 a.m. on the 900 Block of Cavanaugh Road, an individual robbed a store by showing a firearm.

More than an hour later, at 2:45 a.m., they robbed another store at gunpoint. This one was on the 6000 Block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Law enforcement was given a description of the individual by a witness and was able to establish a perimeter and ended up arresting one person after they took an unknown amount of cash.

They add that nobody was injured during the incidents.