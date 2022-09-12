EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police recovered 31 bullet casings from three separate guns in a shooting in downtown East Lansing Sunday and they tell 6 News that is definitely uncommon in this area. Police say they’ll leave no stone unturned until they figure out exactly what went down.

Michigan State University student Felix Moy said, they heard police arrive almost instantaneously.

“I heard like, four different police cars on that Sunday evening fly past my apartment around 1:30 a.m.,” Moy said. “So it was very very quick.”

Tonight on the 300 block of M.A.C avenue, only remnants of caution tape remain, but it was a much different scene on Sunday. Captain of East Lansing Police Chad Pride said dozens of gunshots left one person wounded.

“The individuals involved in this case left prior to our arrival, however, after administering first-aid to the individual that was downtown, she was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Pride said. “It almost looks like there was a huge gunfight that went on during this incident, unfortunately. That’s usually unheard of. I cannot think in my 20-something years of a career here that we’ve had a shooting scene where it’s been multiple shell casings like that.”

Moy said, they feel situations like this have gotten worse over the years, which is why they’re saving each ‘MSU Alert’ email being sent out.

“I definitely wanted to keep track of the locations of these shootings so I know where the problem areas are,” Moy said.

They also encourage everyone to report any suspicious or concerning activity to authorities.

“I think some students, I don’t know, they’re not fond of doing that because they don’t want to get involved, they don’t want to get in trouble, you know, see something, do something,” Moy said.

Police said they are still looking for anyone involved in this shooting. As for the person shot, they were taken to the hospital and released later that night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Tony Fuller at (517) 319-6876.